Chicago Bears: Possible cuts to make that will free up salary cap space
While the Chicago Bears are forecasted to have a healthy salary cap space this offseason, cuts could free up more. Here are five candidates.
DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End
The Chicago Bears signed DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million deal last offseason. In return, he gave them 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Chicago brought him in to help the struggling pass rush. However, he was unable to make an impact, though he did have 16 quarterback hits.
The Bears ended up acquiring Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. They quickly locked him up on a four-year, $98 million extension. He ended up being great for the defense. He energized the defensive line and the rest of the defense.
Sweat, however, needs help on the other side. Walker had an opportunity to show what he could do but it was woefully short. Opponents will start to send traffic his way if the Bears don't have anyone on the other side. They can use one of their early picks in the draft to select a good pass rusher. They wouldn't need to pay a premium for Walker, who would be relegated to a reserve and pick up a reserve on a smaller salary.
Walker would have to be a post-June 1st cut or trade. If they do it, they could save $8 million.