Chicago Bears: Possible cuts to make that will free up salary cap space
While the Chicago Bears are forecasted to have a healthy salary cap space this offseason, cuts could free up more. Here are five candidates.
Eddie Jackson, Safety
Eddie Jackson has been so good for the Bears since they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. They had the steal of the draft since he had first-round talent. A broken leg scared teams away, however. From his first game, he played like a man possessed, proving all the other teams wrong for passing on him.
Jackson was a two-time Pro Bowl safety and was a first team All-Pro. He was an incredible ball hawk. He had 10 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in his first three seasons. Also, he had a knack for finding the end zone, recording six total touchdowns.
That was then, though. Over the next two seasons he had zero interceptions and just one fumble recovery. In 2022, he found his touch again, recording four interceptions. However, he suffered a foot injury that cut his season short at 12 games.
In 2023, Jackson again suffered with injuries, playing 12 games again. This time, he recorded just one interception. It seems that his body is starting to break down after seven seasons. He had a great career, but his time in Chicago appears to be over.
The Bears could save up to a whopping $14.150 million if they part ways with Jackson (post-June 1st designation).
Cody Whitehair, Offensive Line
Cody Whitehair is another player who gave it his all and had a pretty good career with the Chicago Bears. He was the shining star on the offensive line for several seasons. Additionally, he did whatever the team asked of him. He shifted from center to guard (on both sides) several times whenever the team needed it.
Now it appears that his time in Chicago is drawing to an end. In 2022, he missed five games due to injury. He came back and played in all 17 games in 2023, but he was not the same. He looked a step too slow when blocking. Furthermore, his snaps were wild at too many times. Bad snaps mess up the rhythm of the play and usually result in a bad play.
Whitehair has been a great asset for the Bears but it seems that time is now getting the best of him. The Bears are looking to get younger on the offensive line and Whitehair may be a casualty.
Parting ways with Whitehair would save the Bears up to $10.25 million.