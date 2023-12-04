Chicago Bears prospects to watch in SEC Championship Game
The Chicago Bears should be invested in the SEC Championship Game. There are several great prospects that will enter the NFL Draft that warrant their attention
Between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, there are several players that will enter the 2024 NFL Draft that are enticing to the Chicago Bears.
Both squads have a plethora of players that have experience playing in big games and having won championships (conference and national). The Bears have had neither in more than a decade. Matter of fact, they have amongst the worst teams in the league.
Adding talented players from a championship caliber-program can go a long way in helping build a contender. The Bears, provided they play their cards right and not screw things up, can go into the SEC pipeline and grab some quality players to help them get back into the business of winning in the 21st century.
Let's take a look at four prospects, two from each team, that if they were to land in Chicago, would instantly make an impact in the Windy City.