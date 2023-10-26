Chicago Bears: Reinforcements are on the way to help the offense even more
While the Chicago Bears are looking better now than early in the season they still need help. That help is on the way with a couple of players ready to return.
The Chicago Bears had a horrible start to their season. They lost their first four games. In one of them, they blew a 21-point lead. There were many who thought this team could not win a game all season. It was all the more frustrating considering the fact that general manager Ryan Poles worked all offseason to add more talent to the roster.
In addition to the poor play, the Bears have been hit hard by the injury bug. The offensive line and running backs unit were hit extraordinarily hard. It was so bad that right tackle Darnell Wright played last week with an injured shoulder because there weren't enough bodies for him to take the game off.
The Bears have looked better as of late. They won two of their last three games. Also, one play in each of two other games and they could be the hottest team in the NFL with a five-game winning streak.
Reinforcements are on the way for the Chicago Bears. Some key players who missed games due to injuries are getting ready to come back.
Left tackle Braxton Jones, who worked his way from a fifth-round draft pick last year trying to make the team to becoming the starter and playing every snap of the season. This season, however, things have not been the same. He missed the last four games due to a neck injury. He was on injured reserve so he had to miss that minimum of games.
This week, the Bears opened up the 21-day window. He could now practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. The team has 21 days to either activate him or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. On Wednesday he practiced on a limited basis. It looks as if he is trending in the right direction.
If Jones is able to come back this week, Wright could take a game off to rest his shoulder (and now a toe as well). Larry Borom, who was starting in place of Jones on the left side, could slide over to the right side. That is where he was a starter last season so he has experience there.
While the unit did a great job last week, it looks as if Wright needs some rest. He took on an elite pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, with one arm and did a great job. It might be a lot to ask for him to do it again against Khalil Mack.
There is more help possibly coming to the running backs unit. In Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, the Bears lost their top two running backs. Khalil Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain and had to go on injured reserve. They also lost his backup, Roschon Johnson, with a concussion.
Johnson missed the last two games. However, he appears to be on the way back this week. He was a full practice on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he is trending up.
""Roschon Johnson is coming back. It looks good. He has another hurdle he has to clear, but it looks real positive for Wednesday and we’ll see where it is at that time.""- Matt Eberflus
It is great to have some reinforcements return. They will strengthen the offense as they have to face an excellent offense this week. Additionally, in the case of Wright, he could get some rest should he need it. He did miss Wednesday's practice. We will see what happens as the week progresses.