Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 10 matchup vs Carolina Panthers
After another ugly loss last week the Chicago Bears try to pick things up in a hurry and try to beat the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Sweat had an impressive first game with the Bears. Can he continue in front of the home crowd?
The Chicago Bears traded for defensive end Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. It cost them a pretty penny. They gave up a 2024 second-round pick to get him to Chicago. Additionally, with Sweat in the final year of his contract, the team had to re-sign him. General manager Ryan Poles did not waste any time as a couple of days later he signed Sweat to a four-year, $98 million extension. The contract has $72.86 million in guaranteed money. With a bonus, the deal could go up to $105 million.
Now that Sweat is in Chicago for the foreseeable future, the fans are desperate to see him in action.
Sweat had an impressive beginning to his time in Chicago. While he did not record a sack (the Bears recorded no sacks so continue at the bottom of the rankings), he did have a 25 percent pressure rate. It was his highest percentage this season and the second-highest by any defensive end in Week 9. Head coach Matt Eberflus was impressed with Sweat's debut.
"He looked good. He had a couple of good pressures there. He is getting his feet wet, different style of defense, different style of terminology. For him to come in and play that many plays was cool."- Matt Eberflus
The fans want to see Sweat repeat that this week. In spite of a short week, he will still be learning more of the system. He was traded on Tuesday, got to Chicago on Thursday and had just a couple of days to meet the players and familiarize himself with the defense. All that and he still managed to have a good game. With another few days of practices he could be even better. Let's hope that happens.