Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 10 matchup vs Carolina Panthers
After another ugly loss last week the Chicago Bears try to pick things up in a hurry and try to beat the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Will whoever starts at quarterback be able to lead the offense to a big game?
The Chicago Bears' offense has been a matter of one step forward, two steps back. One week it runs like a fine-tuned machine then another week they look like a team of misfits. The last time they won back-to-back games was Weeks 16 and 17 in 2021.
While the Bears did not win a game, they need to have a good showing. The defense will likely have a big game. The offense has to match their energy. The Bears have the fourth-ranked rushing attack. That success should continue since the Panthers rank 28th in rushing yards allowed and last in rushing touchdowns. D'Onta Foreman has done a good job of filling in for Khalil Herbert. Even with Roschon Johnson coming back, Foreman has been the bellcow running back. He should have plenty of running lanes to have a good game.
Against the pass, the Panthers are a mixed bag. They are pretty stingy, ranking fourth in passing yards. However they rank just 20th in touchdowns and 21st in interceptions. If the Bears can use the running game to get close to the end zone they will be able to throw some touchdown passes.
In terms of pressure, the Panthers are not that much better than the Bears. Chicago ranks last (again) in sacks with 10. The Panthers rank 25th with 17. That means whoever is at quarterback will have space to operate. He won't have to worry about too much pressure hindering them in their passing.
Speaking of quarterbacks, we still do not know who will start this week. Bagent had an ugly game against the Saints so he wants to make up for that. Justin Fields has missed the last three games so you know he is itching to come back. Eberflus said in his Monday press conference that Fields is day-to-day. There is a good chance that he will play this week.
The Chicago Bears have two quarterbacks who are dying to get into this game. They want to show they are ready to lead the team to victory. Fields has progressed from his thumb injury. If the Bears decide to remain with Bagent, does that say something about what they feel about Fields' future? Do the Bears value Bagent's skill set over Fields'? Let's see what happens this week.