Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears look to win consecutive games. That will be a tall task as they face the NFC North leaders, the Detroit Lions. Here are storylines to follow.
The Chicago Bears won their game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. It was their third win of the season, matching their total from last season. This week, they look to win consecutive games for the first time in head coach Matt Eberflus' tenure. That might be a difficult task, however, as they face the NFC North division leaders and the NFC second seed, the Detroit Lions.
The Bears are trying to be like the Lions of last season. That team started out 2-6 before they faced the Bears. Chicago was controlling the game and had a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Bears collapsed, however, and the Lions won by a point.
That win jump-started the Lions. They went 7-2 in the final nine games and nearly made the playoffs. The Bears likely aren't looking to make a playoff run. What they can do is win a few more games, or at least play competitively down the stretch. That would give them good vibes going into the offseason. They could then possibly have two top-five or top-ten picks and at least $82 million in salary cap to spend.
First things first, however. The Bears have to find a way to beat Detroit on the road.
There are some storylines to follow in the game. The Chicago Bears certainly have drama and questions surrounding them.
At 7-2, the Lions are hoping to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 8-1. Additionally, they want to stay ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, who are on their tail with a record of 6-3. Furthermore, let's not forget that the Minnesota Vikings are hot and looking to overtake the Lions. They are 6-4 despite losing both quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Here are some storylines to follow in the game: