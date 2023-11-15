Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears look to win consecutive games. That will be a tall task as they face the NFC North leaders, the Detroit Lions. Here are storylines to follow.
Can Moore make an impact?
The Chicago Bears brought DJ Moore in to make big plays in big games. This is a division game so it is big. Eberflus has yet to win a game in the division. He desperately wants to finally get a notch in the win column. Moore can help get that accomplished.
Moore has had a pretty good season so far. He is on pace to eclipse the 1,000-receiving-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. The problem is that he could have so much more. There are games in which his targets are not coming. With his talent, he needs to have as many targets as possible. In this game, he needs to be targeted a lot.
Moore can help his quarterback in a number of ways. He can take short passes and make a big play. He can go downfield and beat the defender deep. Additionally, when he is doing well, he attracts attention. That frees up space for the other receivers.
In order for the Bears to have any chance at pulling off a huge upset Moore has to be involved. Whoever is at quarterback needs to look for him. If he has a big game, then the Bears are close. Then anything can happen.