Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears look to win consecutive games. That will be a tall task as they face the NFC North leaders, the Detroit Lions. Here are storylines to follow.
Will Fields come roaring back?
The question of "Will Fields play?" continues for the Bears this week. As of this writing, Eberflus has yet to announce if Fields is healthy enough to play. It seems, however, that Fields could be ready to play. He has been practicing so that is a good sign for him.
Bagent did not sound like a quarterback ready to take the helm again after he led the Bears to a win last week. He spoke about getting a chance to make up for his disastrous play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. He had four turnovers in that game, three of them in the fourth quarter.
Fields has the arm strength to get the ball downfield against the Lions. This is something they struggle against. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns.
We also know that Fields has burned the Lions with his legs. In three games, he has 288 rushing yards and averages 11.1 yards per carry. He has two touchdown runs. If he can make some big runs on Sunday, it will go a long way to calming the jitters. He missed the last four games so he is surely itching to come back and show what he can do.
We want to see Fields beat the Lions with his arm. That is what a quarterback gets paid to do. The Lions are vulnerable against the pass so Fields needs to take advantage of that. He has the added pressure of possibly playing for his future in Chicago. The whispers about trading him are now bona fide screams. With the Bears possibly having two top-five picks in next year's draft, many speculate that the Chicago Bears will part ways with Fields.
Fields could be auditioning for another team in the final eight games. If he can play this week and pull off a huge upset, his chances of staying rise or the number of teams who might want him this offseason increases. We will see what happens when he plays.