Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in season finale vs Green Bay Packers
The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in their season finale, looking to prevent their hated rivals from making the playoffs.
The Chicago Bears end their 2023 season this week against the same team they played against to start the season -- the hated Green Bay Packers. This is the NFL's oldest rivalry, though it has not been much of a rivalry in recent years. The Bears have a nine-game losing streak and 21 of their last 25 games against the Packers.
In that time, Green Bay has had some very good teams and played against some very bad Bears teams. When they faced each other in Week 1, the Bears were in the midst of a 10-game losing streak (the streak ultimately reached 14). Chicago was a big mess.
Things are different this week, however. The Bears are playing their best ball. After losing their first four games of the season, they are now 7-9. The defense that allowed 38 points in Week 1 has averaged just 18.8 points per game in their last 12. Additionally, the run defense now ranks number one in the league while ranking third in turnovers forced. Things are falling into place and they have the tools (including another #1 pick in the draft) to have another very good offseason.
With the Chicago Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers in the season finale, there are plenty of storylines to follow.
The Packers are also playing well. They've had an up-and-down season. However, after starting out the season 3-6 they are now 8-8 and on the cusp of a playoff berth. They just need to beat the Bears, something they've been able to easily do recently, to make the playoffs.
The Bears would love nothing more than to beat the Packers and keep them from making the playoffs. The Detroit Lions were able to do it last season so the Bears want to have the Packers suffer a repeat feeling of failing at the end.
Here are some storylines to follow in the Chicago Bears season finale against the Green Bay Packers.