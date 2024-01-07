Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in season finale vs Green Bay Packers
The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in their season finale, looking to prevent their hated rivals from making the playoffs.
Can the Bears keep the Packers from making the big play and can they make the big play?
While the Packers have won all those recent games against the Bears, many of them were very close. There were a number of games won late in the game by making a key play or just wearing the Bears down and pulling away in the fourth quarter.
One of the things the Bears' defense has been able to do is limit the big plays. Yes, they gave up a 75-yard rushing touchdown in their win against the Atlanta Falcons. However, aside from that play the Falcons had just 59 rushing yards for the game.
The Packers rank 17th in passing yards but third in passing touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan Love has done a good job of grinding yards then suddenly making a big play. If the Bears can limit Green Bay's big plays then this will be a close game and Chicago has a shot at the upset.