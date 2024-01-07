Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in season finale vs Green Bay Packers
The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in their season finale, looking to prevent their hated rivals from making the playoffs.
Can Fields make one final impression on the front office?
The Chicago Bears have the number one pick in the 2024 draft. There are a few very good prospects available, such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. There is speculation by many that the Bears could reset the clock at quarterback and draft one with the top pick.
There are also many who feel that Fields is the guy and that the Bears should keep him.
No one knows what is on the minds of General Manager Ryan Poles and President Kevin Warren. Those are the two who will make the call on Fields. Some people feel that they are still undecided on Fields. If that is so, then Fields has one more shot at making an impression.
While the Packers have done a good job of pressuring Fields and limiting his passing ability, Fields is playing like a different player. He is a more natural player and goes through his progressions better. He is now making anticipatory passes and trusts his receivers.
Furthermore, Fields is a threat to go throw downfield. He ranks eighth in the league in passing completions of 20+ yards and ninth in passer rating on those plays. The Packers rank 11th in passing yards allowed and 18th in passing touchdowns allowed. Also, they rank 30th in interceptions and 20th in sacks.
Chicago's offensive line has done a better job of protecting Fields. with his improved play (and if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy allows him to throw) he could be the one making the big throw.
It is always great to see these two teams play when there is something on the line. The Packers could feel that they could beat the Bears like they always do. The Bears feel that if they can win this game it will send them to the offseason with high hopes.