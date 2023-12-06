Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears come out of their bye week refreshed and regrouped to play the final five games of the season. First up, a rematch against the Detroit Lions.
The Chicago Bears get back to work after having their bye week in Week 13. They now start a five-game stretch to end the season. The first of those games is a rematch of their Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions. The Bears had a complete collapse in the final five minutes of the game and gave away a victory to the NFC North leaders.
Chicago hopes to again dominate the Lions and avoid the collapse. They were all devastated by the loss. The Bears forced four turnovers (three interceptions and a forced fumble on special teams). On offense, the team controlled the clock and moved the ball except when it got in scoring position. When they did, they played conservatively and settled for field goals instead of touchdowns.
The Chicago Bears let one slip away the last time they faced the Detroit Lions. They don't want that to happen again.
The Bears know what to expect from the Lions. They took the offense out of the game for the most part. The Lions had 338 yards of offense, but 148 of those came on their final two drives of the game (excluding the kneel-down). For 55 minutes they managed to hold down the vaunted Lions offense, all for naught.
Another thing the Bears are looking to do is end their losing streak coming out of the bye week. They have lost their last nine games coming out of the bye. Normally, teams work on their game and take the extra time to prepare for their next opponent. Somehow, however, the Bears just continue to lose.
Here are some storylines to follow from the Chicago Bears' game against the Lions.