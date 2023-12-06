Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears come out of their bye week refreshed and regrouped to play the final five games of the season. First up, a rematch against the Detroit Lions.
Finish, finish, finish!
It is a sure thing that the Chicago Bears players are being reminded about finishing games ad nauseam. This was not their only fourth-quarter collapse. They had one against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, blowing a 28-7 lead. It almost happened again in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. They blew a fourth-quarter lead after a fumble lost. However, they were able to settle down and come away with the victory.
If the Bears want to end all the talk about finishing games there is one solution -- finish games. In order for that to happen, it isn't only on the players. Every person on the coaching staff needs to look into the mirror and accept that he has a part in what happens to the team.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has a tendency to call great plays on the first drive. The Bears march the ball down the field and the offense looks dynamic. When the Bears take the lead, though, it seems that all Getsy is interested in is in squeezing time out of the clock. He will call many running plays and screen plays.
Those plays use up the clock but don't usually help in getting the team into the end zone. When playing against an offense like Detroit's, which ranks sixth in points and second in yards, you cannot depend on field goals. As we saw, they can score quickly and in bunches. The Bears need to concentrate on scoring touchdowns, not field goals.
Then, of course, the players need to do their jobs. They have to limit mistakes and make the plays needed down the stretch to come away with a victory. They did not do that in their first meeting. They have to do it this week.