Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears come out of their bye week refreshed and regrouped to play the final five games of the season. First up, a rematch against the Detroit Lions.
Can Fields continue his play against the Lions?
One of the things about quarterback Justin Fields that gives the team some hope is his ability to make big plays against them. In his last three games against the Lions, he has 794 total yards of offense (411 pass, 383 rushing), with 7 touchdowns (4 passing, 3 rushing).
Again, however, the trouble is, well, finishing. In two of the three games, Detroit had fourth-quarter rallies to win (the other was a 41-10 drubbing by the Lions). Fields and the Bears have to play through their errors so they can come away with a victory.
The Lions have shown that they cannot handle Fields' running. He continually gashes them on the ground despite the defense keying in on him. The running backs have to have a bigger game than they had in the last meeting. Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and D'Onta Foreman combined for 79 rushing yards. If they can gain more yards it will take some pressure off Fields. Therefore, when he gets his yards they will have more impact.
Fields also has to avoid losing the ball. He had two fourth-quarter fumbles that were lost in the Week 12 victory. However, he did come back and made the big pass to Moore that led to the game-winning field goal. He has to keep his wits this week. If he does have struggles, he needs to keep a clear head and come back to make the play.
If Fields is able to have a solid game, and the defense continues its torrid pace of the past two games, then we could see the Chicago Bears not only win back-to-back games but also win back-to-back divisional games. That would give fans a lot of hope for the future.