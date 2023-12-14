Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 15 matchup against Cleveland Browns
The Chicago Bears attempt to continue their momentum as they go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Here are some storylines to follow.
The Chicago Bears are on a roll. They have won five of their last nine games. That might not seem like very much, but considering that they lost all of their previous 14 games, that is a big thing to happen. Better yet, they are winners of three of their last four games.
Chicago goes on the road this week to keep the good times rolling. They take on the Cleveland Browns. They continue to try to play the role of spoiler. They've beaten the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in consecutive games. Both of them are playoff teams at the moment. The Bears would love nothing more than to put a dent in the hopes of another playoff team, while keeping their own faint hopes alive.
The Bears feel that they've turned the corner. They have gone through a lot since the 2022 season. This season alone, they've dealt with losing streaks, coaches fired for non-football reasons, players criticizing coaches, multiple late-game collapses, and an abundance of injuries. They survived all of that and now the wins are coming.
The Bears brass has a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. They are nearly guaranteed of having two top-ten draft picks. One of them is the top pick, which is all but guaranteed. They also have decisions on which players stay and which ones they let go. Finally, there are decisions to be made on the coaching staff.
The Chicago Bears take on the Cleveland Browns. There are multiple storylines to follow.
In addition to the playoff scenarios, there are other storylines to follow in this game. Both teams have a lot to prove and sort out. While the Bears are looking more into the future of the rebuild, it is nice to see some positives as they head into the offseason. The Browns, on the other hand, are looking to extend their season. They don't want to have their playoff hopes hurt with a loss to the Bears.
Here are some storylines to follow in the Chicago Bears' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.