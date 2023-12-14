Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 15 matchup against Cleveland Browns
The Chicago Bears attempt to continue their momentum as they go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Here are some storylines to follow.
Can Fields exorcise his Cleveland demons?
Fields enters the place where he had his first pro start. It is also the location that caused him a lot of nightmares. In that start, he went 6/20 for 68 yards. The Browns sacked him an eye-popping nine times. It seemed like every time he got the snap he had two Browns pass rushers on top of him.
Fields wants to have a better showing this week. Since his return from a dislocated thumb that cost him four games, he has looked better. He has gone through his progressions better and has made some big passes.
A couple of weeks ago, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called 22 passes of five yards or less, including 16 screen passes. He cannot do that with Fields this week. Throwing behind the line of scrimmage will result in too many short gains. That will put the Bears in a lot of third and longs. If that happens, the Browns will just attack Fields and we could have a repeat of the first time Fields was in Cleveland.
Getsy needs to let Fields loose and have him throw the ball downfield. Additionally, Fields has to make some good runs to try to keep the Browns defense honest. If they continually go after Fields he needs to make them pay for it. Then, if Cleveland decides to move pieces downfield, Fields can hurt them with his legs.
This should end up being a chess match. We need to see if Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus know how to play chess.