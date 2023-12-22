Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 16 matchup vs Arizona Cardinals
Once again, the Chicago Bears find themselves trying to forget a frustrating loss. They look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals.
Once again, the Chicago Bears find themselves trying to regroup after a tough, frustrating loss. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, they blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 20-17. It was the third time this season they lost a game they were comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter.
Now the Bears try to lick their wombs and pick themselves off the floor (again). They face the Arizona Cardinals. This could be the 2024 NFL Draft Bowl. Combined the two teams have four of the top nine picks in next year's draft. With both teams likely looking at similar prospects, i.e. Marvin Harrison Jr., draft positioning is important.
For now, though, the Bears want to make up for last week's debacle. After a two-game winning streak, there was some positivity surrounding the team. However, the loss to the Browns brought back bad feelings and a lot of fans are back to their "Fire everybody" position.
The Chicago Bears want to block all of the negativity and get back to finishing a game and winning. It starts this week against the Arizona Cardinals
Whatever happened last week should stay there. Of course, that is easier said than done when the team has had these collapses three times this season. However, the Bears did come back and win the week after their previous two collapses. That should bring hope for this week.
The Cardinals come into the game struggling more than the Bears. They own a 3-11 record. Like the Bears, they have struggled with injuries to key players. Quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Connor have missed a combined 13 games. As a result, the Arizona offense struggled throughout the season.
Let's take a look at some storylines to follow in this game.