Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 16 matchup vs Arizona Cardinals
Once again, the Chicago Bears find themselves trying to forget a frustrating loss. They look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals.
Chicago Bears strength plays into Arizona's weakness
The Bears have a strong running game. They rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and 15th in rushing touchdowns. They love to run the ball, which should attack the Cardinals' weak spot.
The Cardinals rank 31st in rushing yards allowed and 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed, With a running back by committee utilized by the Bears, they could get good chunks of yards and wear down the defense. Chicago has Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and D'Onta Foreman to run the ball In addition, quarterback Justin Fields can tuck the ball and get big yards himself.
The Bears struggled running the ball against the Browns last week. They ran for just 88 yards. They rushed for 116 or more yards in 10 of their previous 11 games. They face a Cardinals defensive line that cannot stop teams from running. If Chicago can keep it going, it will take some pressure off of the passing attack.
Look for the Bears to attack the Cardinals early and often with their ground attack. The weather will not be too bad so the conditions won't have an effect on the game the way it did in Cleveland. The Bears need to attack the Cardinals' weak point and take advantage.