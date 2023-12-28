Chicago Bears storylines to follow in Week 17 matchup against Falcons
The Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons looking to continue their momentum from last week's victory. They want to finish the season on an upbeat note.
The Chicago Bears won their Christmas Eve matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Now they want to continue their momentum and end the season on a positive note. To do that, they have to first beat the Atlanta Falcons. This game will be Chicago's final home game of the 2023 season.
Before we move on, the fact that the Bears are still technically in the playoff race is pretty amazing. Yes, their chances stand at one percent. However, if people thought that they could say that in Week 17 after they lost their first four games of the season and in the midst of a 14-game losing streak, they'd be considered crazy.
Despite that, there have been a lot of frustrating moments during this season. That means the team faces another important offseason. There will be some huge decisions made that could decide how successfully they play for the next decade.
The Chicago Bears have a game against the Atlanta Falcons. There are multiple storylines to follow.
First, though, let's handle this game against Atlanta. The Falcons are 7-8, one game ahead of the Bears. However, even with a losing record, they are just a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South division lead. A Bears victory severely dents Atlanta's playoff hopes.
The Bears are looking to win consecutive games for the second time this season after not doing so at all last season. A win against the Falcons would give them great momentum heading into the regular season finale against their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers.
Here are some storylines to follow in the Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.