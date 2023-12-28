Chicago Bears storylines to follow in Week 17 matchup against Falcons
The Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons looking to continue their momentum from last week's victory. They want to finish the season on an upbeat note.
Can the Bears' defensive strength be better than Atlanta's offensive strength?
For the third consecutive game, the Bears' impressive run defense goes up against a very good opponent's running game. The Cleveland Browns, the Arizona Cardinals, and now the Falcons have top-ten running attacks. The Bears' number one rush defense did a good job of shutting down the Browns' (29 yards) and the Cardinals' (93 yards) ground game.
Now the Bears face another test with Atlanta. The Falcons have a good duo in talented rookie Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. They have combined for 1,419 yards so far this season.
The Falcons' passing game is nothing to write home about. They rank 22nd in passing yards and 26th in passing touchdowns. If the Bears could shut down Atlanta's running game, then they should be able to feast on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Ridder has as many interceptions as he has touchdowns (10) so if he doesn't have help from the running game he will make mistakes and give the Bears chances at turnovers. Hopefully, the improved Chicago pass rush can pressure Ridder and make him commit multiple errors.
The Chicago Bears' run defense has stepped up in a big way this season. The unit has answered the bell nearly every time it has been challenged. Let's hope it comes up big again this Sunday.