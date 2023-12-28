Chicago Bears storylines to follow in Week 17 matchup against Falcons
The Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons looking to continue their momentum from last week's victory. They want to finish the season on an upbeat note.
Can the offensive line give Fields time to make plays?
One of the good things that has happened with the Bears is the improved play of the offensive line. Has it been elite? Of course, it hasn't. However, considering how battered it was with injuries and struggling play, the unit has gotten it together to help protect Fields.
Last week against the Cardinals, the Bears gave up just one sack. They have given Fields pretty good time for him to throw the ball.
The offensive line is again dealing with injury. Right guard Teven Jenkins, who started the season on injured reserve, is now in the concussion protocol. He suffered the concussion in Week 15 in Cleveland and missed last week's game. He is still in the protocol and his status for this week is uncertain.
It will be interesting to see how the unit performs if Jenkins is down for the final two games. There are some decisions to be made concerning the offensive line. With the number of injuries Jenkins has suffered in his career, he might not be returning next season. There are a number of other linemen who also might find themselves out of a job.
Hopefully, the line performs well and gives Fields the time he needs to make plays downfield.