Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 8 matchup vs Los Angeles Chargers
After getting their second win in three games, the Chicago Bears look for more as they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are storylines to follow
The Chicago Bears are hot! Some people will laugh at this statement. However, when a team that recently ended a 14-game losing streak suddenly wins two of three and could be a couple of plays from winning five in a row, that could be considered hot.
The Bears took down the Las Vegas Raiders in what was a complete game. The offense and defense dominated, and Cairo Santos hit the second-longest field goal in his career. It was a great seeing everything mesh. We have not seen that in quite some time.
This week Chicago takes to the road to take on another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers. The game is on Sunday Night Football so it will be the only game on. Despite having a high-powered offense, the Chargers have a 2-4 record, compared to the Bears at 2-5. They rank 11th in points scored but 25th in points allowed.
Having the defense hold the Raiders to 235 total yards of offense and the Bears rushing for 173 certainly helped the Bears get the upset win. The offense did not have to be spectacular, just solid. The quarterback just had to manage the game and not make any big mistakes. That is what happened.
Now the question is whether the Bears can have a repeat performance. This isn't as daunting of a task as it looked a month ago, though. A month earlier, before the offense and defense improved, this was considered a blowout win for the Chargers. Some still think it could be, but with the Chargers struggling the Bears have a better shot.
The Chicago Bears hope to go to Los Angeles and come away with another upset victory.
The Bears are playing with a lot more confidence. Things are starting to fall in place for them. No, they still are not considered a good team yet, but if they can continue to play well they can show that the rebuild is on the right path. That would give the fans some much-needed hope.
Here are some storylines to follow in the Week 8 matchup between the Bears and Chargers.