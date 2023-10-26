Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 8 matchup vs Los Angeles Chargers
After getting their second win in three games, the Chicago Bears look for more as they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are storylines to follow
Can the Bears show that "Us vs Them" mentality?
There are not very many people outside of Chicago who have any faith in them winning this game. The Chargers have a high-powered offense, led by the very talented quarterback Justin Herbert. However, this team is vulnerable. The Bears have been trending up while the Chargers trending down.
The Chargers average 24 points per game. However, they averaged 27.5 points in their first four games. In the past two, they average just 17. The Bears defense allowed just two touchdowns in the past two games. One was right before halftime after the Bears' offense turned the ball over in Week 6. The other happened last week with Chicago up 30-6 late and the game was well in hand.
With the Bears finding a way to play better ball, they have renewed confidence. We are seeing an extra pep in their step and a lot more smiles. Even from Week 1, when they started struggling we saw a lot of heads and shoulders drooped. Now that things are starting to work, the excitement is back.
Bagent's confidence is infectious. He was pumped up last week and motioned for the crowd to be as excited. His teammates talked about how much energy he has when he is in the huddle. That unites the team and has them playing better than they have played.
Bagent will have the team united to secure another upset and shock people once again.