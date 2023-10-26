Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 8 matchup vs Los Angeles Chargers
After getting their second win in three games, the Chicago Bears look for more as they travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are storylines to follow
Can the offensive line hold up the Chargers' pressure?
The first question people will ask about this game is how the Chicago Bears' offensive line will perform. Chicago has a rookie, Darnell Wright, at right tackle. On the left side, backup Larry Borom is playing in place of Braxton Jones. They will have their hands full taking on the Chargers' pass rush.
Los Angeles has Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa as their edge rushers. At first look, the question about the offensive line may seem valid. The stats might not back that up, though. Bosa has not been the player we are used to seeing. He has just 3 sacks and 9 tackles in five games this season.
On the other side, Mack has 24 tackles. Additionally, he has 7 sacks. That number is a little misleading, however. Six of his sacks came in just one game, against the Raiders.
Wright had a tough, gritty performance last week. He was dealing with a shoulder injury. He could have missed the game, especially considering he was going up against another elite pass rusher, Maxx Crosby. The Bears' offensive line has been decimated by injuries so he went out there to see how long he could last. Despite basically playing with one arm, he neutralized Crosby, holding him to just one sack and one quarterback hit.
On the other side, Borom struggled a bit last week. He committed two holding penalties that wiped out big runs. He has played fairly well in place of Jones so he wants to make up for last week.
The Bears offensive line has given up 27 sacks this season, third-most in the league. Over the past 41 games, they've given up 143 sacks. However, they had a good day last week. They gave up two sacks, both of them on the final drive of the first half.
The Bears hope the offensive line can do another good job this week and continue to help Bagent.