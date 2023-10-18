Chicago Bears: Storylines to watch in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders trying to regroup and overcome injuries. Here are some storylines to watch in this Week 7 battle.
After another frustrating loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears try to regroup (again) and try to find a way to come away with a victory.
After blowing up the scoreboard with both points and yards, Chicago's offense reverted to its struggling ways last week. In the last two games, they had 68 points and 922 yards of offense. Last week, however, they scored just 13 points and 275 yards. Of those yards, only 113 of them passing.
All the frustrating plays and calls made that frustrated and angered the fans for most of the past 22 games came roaring back last week. The previous two weeks brought back some hope that the team was back on track. Last week's performance brought back the fears that there might not be any hope for the season.
Then, to top it off, starting quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. He said he popped it back in and wanted to return. However, the swelling did not allow him to grip the ball.
On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said the Fields was doubtful to play this week. That means we should go with the assumption that he won't play. Eberflus did leave open the possibility that if the swelling goes down and Fields is able to grip the ball he could play. However, we shouldn't hold our breath waiting for that to happen.
There are some storylines to watch in the Chicago Bears game against the Las Vegas Raiders that will make this an interesting game.
There are some stories to follow that will keep us engaged in the game. The Raiders want to get over .500 for the season. They have a 3-3 record and have had their ups and downs. They should be able to win and accomplish that. However, there have been plenty of games they should have won but they lost. Can the Chicago Bears do enough to be one of those teams to pull an upset over Las Vegas?
Here are four storylines to follow in this game: