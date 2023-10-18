Chicago Bears: Storylines to watch in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders trying to regroup and overcome injuries. Here are some storylines to watch in this Week 7 battle.
Can the rushing attack take pressure off of the quarterback?
Another unit that had a pretty good game despite the loss was the rushing game. The Bears had 162 rushing yards. D'Onta Foreman, who was inactive in four of the first five games of the season, stepped up and had a good game. He had 65 yards on 15 carries, an average of 4.3 yards per carry. Darrynton Evans, signed off the Miami Dolphins practice squad during the week, pitched in 32 yards.
It seemed that Foreman was wearing down the Vikings defensive front. On the last two drives, he had 39 yards on seven carries, an average of 5.6 per carry. He had several first down conversions as well.
With a rookie quarterback just thrust into the game, many thought the ball would continue to go to Foreman since the Vikings could not keep him from getting nice chunks of yards. However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy tried to get too cute. He called a throw downfield to DJ Moore. Bagent underthrew him, though, and the throw was intercepted.
Should Bagent start this week, the Bears running game has to have another good game. If the running game is on point, it will allow Bagent to relax a little. He does not need to feel the need to carry the offense. There is a good chance that Roshon Johnson could pass the concussion protocol this week and play. That would make the running game even stronger. Bagent, Fields, or whoever plays quarterback should be happy to know that they can hand the ball off and see big plays being made.