Chicago Bears: Storylines to watch in Week 7 vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears host the Las Vegas Raiders trying to regroup and overcome injuries. Here are some storylines to watch in this Week 7 battle.
Can Bagent step up and show he belongs?
There are a number of reasons the Chicago Bears could sit Fields even if his hand is good enough to play. The team could be cautious with Fields and want him to rest the hand and come back at nearly full strength. Another reason could be that the Bears might want to see what rookie Tyson Bagent could do when he prepares all week. This might give them an idea of what they have in him.
Bagent was a Division II player for Shepherd University. He was a legend there. He was a four-year starter, playing 53 games. He threw for 17,034 yards and 159 touchdowns. The touchdowns were the most in college football history, at any level.
His great play at Shepherd did not move anyone in the draft, as he went undrafted. The Bears scooped him up and signed him soon after the draft. He became a fan favorite with his play, despite only playing against the end of the bench players. He did get to play against the backups in the final preseason game, though.
Bagent was able to make the team and last week found himself in the game. He completed 10 of his 14 passes but only for 83 yards. While he got a sneak into the end zone to cut down the deficit, he had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown (that was the deciding score) and had that bad interception that sealed the loss.
Now Bagent will presumably spend all week practicing with the starters. With that work this week, how will he perform in his first professional start? The backup quarterback is usually the most popular player on the team. However, that changes once he becomes the starter. It is great to be a backup who doesn't make any mistakes. What happens when he makes mistakes and the fans complain? Will he continue to move forward or will he go into a shell? We shall see this wee.