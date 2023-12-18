Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from latest frustrating late-game collapse
The Chicago Bears suffered yet another late-game collapse, this time against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stop me if you've heard this before -- the Chicago Bears owned a double-digit lead late in the game. Suddenly, everything collapsed and they could neither score nor keep the opponent from scoring. The end result was a frustrating loss.
Well, I wish I could say this was just a fictional story. However, this was all very true. For the third time this season, the Bears blew a double-digit, fourth quarter lead. They led the Cleveland Browns 17-7 and looked like they were on their way to their third straight victory.
Ah, but these are the 2023 Chicago Bears. They love to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. They blew a 21-7 lead against the Denver Broncos and lost 31-28. Additionally, they had a 26-12 lead against the Detroit Lions with less than five minutes remaining and lost 31-26.
The Chicago Bears could have had a great season but their late-game collapses resulted in another frustrating season.
Now they have the loss against the Browns. They could be 8-6 and in the middle of the playoff race. Instead, they are 5-9 and out of contention. Now their attention turns to finishing the regular season and attacking the offseason. There are a lot of questions to be answered and moves to be made.
For now, though, let's take a look at the studs and duds from the Chicago Bears' latest brutal loss.