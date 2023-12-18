Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from latest frustrating late-game collapse
The Chicago Bears suffered yet another late-game collapse, this time against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker
The defense certainly carried this game. They were impressive for 3.5 quarters, carrying the game and waiting for the offense to come through. The Bears had three more interceptions in this game. That makes 12 interceptions in their last four games.
One of the bright stars of the defense was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. When the other linebacker, TJ Edwards, hit a receiver and knocked the ball away, Edmunds was in the perfect place to make the interception. He then took the ball 45 yards for a pick-six. The interception was Edmunds' fourth of the season, which is tied for the team lead with Jaylon Johnson.
Dud: Robert Tonyan, Tight End
Tight end Robert Tonyan only had one target all game but it was huge. He failed to make a play that could have been a key point of the game. In the first quarter on Chicago's second drive, quarterback Justin Fields, who was under duress all game long, found Tonyan on a deep play downfield.
Tonyan was wide open and could have walked it in for a touchdown. However, he dropped the pass. It could have been the rainy conditions that made the ball slippery and resulted in the drop. However, that play really was a gut punch to the Bears' offense. The feel of the game would be different and perhaps with that touchdown, some of the play-calling would be different. More on that later.