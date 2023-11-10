Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 10 victory over Carolina Panthers
The Chicago Bears were able to play a close game and finish for the victory. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13.
Well, it was not pretty for the Chicago Bears but they got another victory. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13. It was an ugly game but the result was beautiful. It was the Bears' first win in a one-score game this season after losing their previous two.
The Bears once again got great contributions from all phases of the game. They got nine points from special teams (though they also gave up a touchdown on special teams). The running game was excellent, controlling the game, and the offense had zero turnovers.
There were a number of Chicago Bears players who contributed to this win.
It was an "All hands on deck" situation. Going against a struggling 1-7 Carolina team and losing to them would have made a bad season even worse. We don't want to see what might have happened if they lost.
The Bears were playing from behind the entire first half. Despite amassing 205 total yards of offense, all they could muster was three field goals. They found themselves down 10-9 at the midway point.
The teams just punted on the first three drives of the second half. Then, after an amazing 61-yard punt by Trenton Gil, and the defense keeping Carolina pinned by their end zone, the Bears took control and marched 38 yards on nine plays. They scored a touchdown that made the score 16-10 and they did not look back. It got tense in the end but the Bears finished the job.
Let's take a look at some of the players who had a big game and some who didn't. Here are the studs and duds from the game.