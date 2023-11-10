Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 10 victory over Carolina Panthers
The Chicago Bears were able to play a close game and finish for the victory. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13.
Stud: Montez Sweat, Defensive End
This is Montez Sweat's second time as a stud in as many games. His presence on the defensive line is manifesting a change there. He is playing with a high motor and he is applying pressure, forcing opponents to pay attention to him.
As a result of that, the other players are eating. The Bears had three sacks in the game after recording just 10 the entire season. Yannick Ngakoue received more one-on-one coverage and he took advantage of that. He got one of the sacks, but he also pressured Carolina quarterback Bryce Young. The Bears chances at a few more sacks but Young's elusiveness prevented them from happening.
The Chicago Bears' defensive line looks different with Sweat on it. His play and high motor is infectious and everyone is taking his game up a notch. It will be great to see the unit continue that and perhaps contribute to a few more wins.