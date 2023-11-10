Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 10 victory over Carolina Panthers
The Chicago Bears were able to play a close game and finish for the victory. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13.
Dud: Roschon Johnson, Running Back
Roschon Johnson has not been the same since his concussion. Maybe he is having residual effects or maybe it is something else, but he is not running the same. On Thursday he had just 18 yards on 5 carries. He had 4 catches but for only 14 yards.
The Chicago Bears want to have Johnson be a big part of the offense. Before the concussion, he was rising and impressing the coaches. He was Chicago's fourth-round pick and went from third string forgotten running back to backup to Khalil Herbert.
Then Johnson suffered the concussion and now he seems to be a step slower. Even when he returned, he did not play well enough to take the majority of the snaps. In fact, even Darynton Evans and Khari Blasingame (before he got injured himself) were getting better looks than Johnson. He has 13 carries for 45 yards since his return.
Perhaps a little more time and Johnson could return to his form. Having him be an integral part of the offense is important moving forward. Let's hope he does play better.