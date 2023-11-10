Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 10 victory over Carolina Panthers
The Chicago Bears were able to play a close game and finish for the victory. They beat the Carolina Panthers 16-13.
Stud: D'Onta Foreman, Running Back
On the other side of the spectrum is D'Onta Foreman. He helped the Chicago Bears control the clock and keep the Panthers defense off-balance. Carolina had no answer for his running.
It was not that Foreman was ripping long runs. He had 21 carries for 80 yards. That is just a 3.8 yard-per-carry average. His longest run was for 11 yards. However, he was instrumental in helping move the chains. Whenever the Bears needed a first down and they went to him he answered the call. Additionally, he had the only offensive touchdown in the game by either side.
Even that run was amazing. It was just a four-yard run, but he spinned and pushed his way into the end zone for the score. The Bears desperately needed a touchdown and he got it for them.
Foreman has been great in relief of Herbert and Johnson. He took control of the rushing game and helped Chicago's running game become the fourth-best in the NFL. It will be interesting to see what happens when Herbert is back (which could be next week) and Johnson gets the cobwebs out. Will Foreman still get meaningful snaps? Before the two backs ahead of him got injured, he was a healthy scratch in four games. Hopefully, that will not happen again.