Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 12 win against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another dominant game but almost lost the game again. They did what they had to do, however, to come away with the upset win.
It is difficult to be a Chicago Bears fan. They do so much to give their fans heart attacks, win or lose. In nearly every game, they make some maddening moves that bring utter frustration. Then they'll make some moves that are good ones. Those only serve to add more frustration to the really bad ones.
That is what happened in their game against the Minnesota Vikings. Once again, the defense dominated the game and the Bears led for most of the game. After recording three interceptions against the Detroit Lions, the Bears did one better and intercepted four Vikings passes.
However, just like last week, the Bears allowed the Vikings to hang around until suddenly they faced a deficit late in the game. However, unlike last week when they completely collapsed, Chicago did not collapse. They did enough down the stretch to hold on and win.
The game was an ugly one. There was only one touchdown, and it came late in the fourth quarter. The Bears were the first team this season to win a game in which they failed to score a touchdown. Teams who did so were 0-28 before the Bears broke through.
Here are some studs and duds from the Chicago Bears heart-stopping win against the Minnesota Vikings.
There were plenty of players who played a big part of the win. Others, however, struggled in the game. Despite the win, the questions for the team linger. While there was a lot of good, there was still too many bad plays that nearly cost Chicago a win.
If you are not a believer in this team before the game, you came away with plenty to criticize. If you are a believer, then there was plenty to pin you hopes on.
