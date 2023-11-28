Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 12 win against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another dominant game but almost lost the game again. They did what they had to do, however, to come away with the upset win.
Stud: DJ Moore, Wide Receiver
DJ Moore had another big game for the Chicago Bears. He had 11 catches for 114 yards. Additionally, he made the biggest play of the game. On third and ten on the Vikings' 49-yard line and 1:06 left in the game, he caught a Justin Fields bullet for 36 yards.
The play put the Bears into the Minnesota 13, giving plenty of room for Cairo Santos to hit a game-winning field goal. A too many men on the field penalty got the Bears even closer. After a couple of kneel downs, Santos came in and hit the 30-yard field goal.
Moore was his dependable self once again. He caught 11 of his 13 targets. A lot of the passes were short but he turned them into big gains. It was the fourth time he had over 100 receiving yards this season. He also has one game with over 200 receiving yards.
His yards also gave him 1,003 yards for the season. It is the fourth time in his six-year career he has over 1,000 receiving yards. Barring injury, he will likely pass his career-high 1,193-yard effort from 2020.
One of the things people have to take into account is how well Moore and Fields have been together this season. In eight games with Fields, Moore averages 99 yards per game. In games not started by Fields, he averages 52.8 yards. If you want Fields out, how will that affect Moore?
Moore had another stellar game for the Bears and he helped bring the victory.