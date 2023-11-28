Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 12 win against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another dominant game but almost lost the game again. They did what they had to do, however, to come away with the upset win.
Dud: Luke Getsy, Offensive Coordinator
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator once again will take the brunt of the fans' ire. He again went with a conservative game plan against the Vikings' defense. Minnesota came into the game with the highest blitz percentage in the NFL (47.4 percent).
Everyone wanted to see how Fields handled the pressure. However, Getsy decided to take the ball out of Fields' hands. Of Fields' 40 dropbacks, 22 of them were five yards or less. Additionally, 16 of those 22 were passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. There was just one pass thrown deep downfield. It was the one to Moore that set up the game-winning field goal.
Despite the victory, Getsy continues to show that he is not fit to be the offensive coordinator. He cannot call a proper game. On Monday, he basically called all running plays. He called the short passes hoping that the receivers made plays after the catch to add yards.
Getsy did nothing on Monday night to show that he deserves anything but to get fired.