Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 12 win against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears had another dominant game but almost lost the game again. They did what they had to do, however, to come away with the upset win.
Stud: The Entire Defense
We have to give it to head coach Matt Eberflus. He may be a horrible head coach but he has a great defensive mind. He has done a great job with the defense since he took over for former defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Early in the season and throughout last season, the defense looked lost with Williams at the helm. That changed with Eberflus running the defense. Yes, the defense is allowing 24.7 points per game, ranking near the bottom. However, in the past eight games, their average is down to 19.9 points per game. In that same period, the run defense has been incredible. They've allowed an average of just 60.8 rushing yards per game. That continued on Monday as the Bears allowed 73 rushing yards.
Now the pass rush is coming around. With Montez Sweat in the fold, the Bears are rushing the quarterback. That rush is producing turnovers now. In the past four games since acquiring Sweat, the Bears have recorded seven sacks. In the previous eight games, they recorded just 10 sacks.
As mentioned, that pressure is resulting in turnovers. In the past two games, the defense has a total of seven interceptions. After recording three interceptions last week, they added four more on Monday night. This is the defense that the Chicago Bears fans are used to seeing over the years. They dominated the Vikings all game long. Hopefully, that continues the rest of the season.