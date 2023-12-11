Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 14 victory over the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears took on the Detroit Lions and this time they finished the game and came away with a 28-13 victory.
Stud: Montez Sweat, Defensive End
The impact Montez Sweat has had on the Chicago Bears pass rush is incredible. In the eight games before Sweat arrived in Chicago, the Bears had a total of 10 sacks. In the five games (including Sunday's game) since he became a Bear, though, they have 11 sacks.
The Bears sacked Jared Goff four times in the game. Three of them came in the fourth quarter when they blew the game open. Sweat was instrumental, providing pressure. He also recorded a sack of his own. For the game, he had five tackles, four quarterback hits, and one pass breakup. He harassed Goff constantly.
Dud: Khalil Herbert, Running Back
Khalil Herbert has struggled to get back on track after his ankle injury. He doesn't seem to have the explosion in his running that he had before the injury. Against the Lions, he only had three carries for just eight yards.
Herbert was a key cog in the offense. His ability to explode and get big chunks of yards helped the offense. Without that, he is not the same and struggles to get yards.
Stud: DJ Moore, Wide Receiver
DJ Moore had another great performance. He had 88 total yards from scrimmage, but had two touchdowns. One of them was a rushing score. The Bears used some trickery on the opening drive, snapping the ball directly to Moore. He faked a handoff to Justin Fields and ran the ball into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.
Moore also scored the conventional way. With the score tied at 13, the Bears faced a fourth and 13 situation. Remarkably, Eberflus decided to go for it. This was something that many criticized him for not doing. He wouldn't take more risks. With the team at 4-8, what is the harm?
Fields connected with Moore for 38 yards and the score. With the blocked extra point attempt, the Bears took the lead again, 19-13. It was a lead they would not relinquish.
Moore and Fields definitely have a great connection. It would be nice to see if that connection continues to develop.