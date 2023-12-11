Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 14 victory over the Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears took on the Detroit Lions and this time they finished the game and came away with a 28-13 victory.
Dud: Darnell Mooney, Wide Receiver
Another wide receiver who had great chemistry with Fields was Darnell Mooney. However, something happened with that chemistry this season. Mooney has not been a big part of the offense. Of course, he wouldn't be the WR1 with Moore on the roster. However, some felt he could thrive as the sidekick.
That has not happened this season. Mooney is on track to have his worst season. Against the Lions, he had 44 receiving yards, but only caught two of the seven targets that went his way.
Mooney is in the final season of his rookie contract. If he continues to struggle to make catches he could find himself looking for a new team next season.
Stud: Jaquan Brisker, Safety
Jaquan Brisker had the best game of his career against the Lions. He registered an incredible 17 tackles, 13 of them solo. He was all over the field, and he even had two passes defended. He had two opportunities at intercepting passes. Furthermore, he made some big stops, especially preventing the Lions running backs from making big runs.
This is the Brisker the Chicago Bears wanted to see consistently. If he can continue this play down the stretch of the season the Bears will be very difficult to beat.
Stud: Justin Fields, Quarterback
Fields continues to make the Bears' decision to part ways with him a difficult one. People wanted to see improvement in his play and he is showing that. He spready the ball around, connecting with eight different receivers. He was solid in the pocket and made some key plays with his legs.
For the game, Fields went 19/33 for 223 yards and a touchdown. He added 58 rushing yards on 12 carries, including an 11-yard run for a touchdown. He did not have stats that jumped out at you, but he had a solid game, did what he had to do to win, and, most importantly, did not have a turnover.
After the Lions wiped out the Bears' early 10-point lead and took the lead, Fields did not panic. He kept at it until the offense finally broke through. He led the offense to 18 second-half points, taking advantage of the defense shutting down Detroit's vaunted offense.
Fields hopes that he can continue to stack up wins as the season winds down to an end. If he does and shows that he can lead the Chicago Bears offense, he could stay and have even more weapons moving forward.