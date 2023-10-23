Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears had an exciting 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, ending their 10-game home losing streak. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
The Chicago Bears finally gave their fans a win! After more than a calendar year and 10 straight losses at Soldier Field, the team came away with a victory. They dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on their way to an exciting 30-12 win.
The game was as complete of a game as the Bears had in a long time. Both the defense and offense had good games. There was also kicker Cairo Santos, who hit a 54-yard field goal (though he had a PAT blocked). This was the best all-around effort in the Matt Eberflus era.
There were a lot of good that came out of the game. This was the most in-control game the Bears have had. The ball moved on offense, finding the end zone three times. The defense held down two of the Raiders' best offensive players, and also coming up with three interceptions.
Here are the studs and duds from the Chicago Bears' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
There were plenty of players who chipped in to help win the game. However, there were some players who did not have a stellar performance. They struggled, but in the end the team won so their struggles were not as evident.
Let's take a look at the people and players who had a big game and some who did not.
Dud: Cole Kmet, Tight End
Cole Kmet has been one of the bright spots on the team this season. He came into the game with 25 catches for 240 yards and 3 touchdowns. He finished the game with the same numbers.
Kmet did not even receive a target in the game. Marcedes Lewis, the 39 year old fossil, came into the game with one catch for eight yards. He caught his lone target for 16 yards.
The only way we knew that Kmet was in the game was when he committed two penalties. Other than that, he was a ghost.
Stud: D'Onta Foreman, Running Back
D'Onta Foreman had a terrific game. The Raiders had no answer to his running attack. He had 16 carries for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also added 3 catches for 31 yards and another touchdown. His control on the ground allowed the Bears to control the clock. They held onto the ball for 34:06 to the Raiders' 25:54.
On their first two drives of the second half, the Bears used up 14:50 off the clock. That shortened the game considerably. They also scored 10 points to give them a 24-6 lead. Foreman was a big part of that. He made some big runs, converting first downs to keep the drive moving, and he caught the touchdown pass on one of those long drives.
It was especially great for Foreman since he was inactive for four straight weeks after playing minimally in the season opener. He is playing because of injuries to Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. He took advantage of his opportunity.
Dud: Larry Borom, Offensive Tackle
The offensive line did a good job. The unit allowed two sacks, both of them coming on the final drive of the first half. The line also opened holes for the running backs to run through.
Left tackle Larry Borom had a tough day, however. He committed two holding penalties on a drive that negated two long runs by Darrynton Evans. Borom is starting due to starter Braxton Jones being on injured reserve. He had been doing a pretty good job, but Sunday's game was not one for his highlight film.
Stud: Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson had himself a game. He spent part of the game trying to slow down Davante Adams. Johnson was looking forward to the challenge. A couple of years ago when Adams was with the Green Bay Packers, Johnson shut him down for a half. The Packers moved him away from Johnson and the Bears' coaching staff did not adjust and Adams went off in the second half.
On Sunday, the Bears coaching staff had Tyrique Stevenson start on Adams. Adams got off to a hot start, catching three of his four targeted passes for 29 yards on just the first drive. Then the Bears started putting Johnson on him. Adams only caught four of his remaining eight targets for 28 yards the rest of the game.
Johnson, meanwhile, finished the game with three tackles and three interceptions. One of the interceptions was a pick-six while covering Adams. The other came on the next drive, just five plays later.
Johnson is trying to make an impression. He is on his final season of his rookie contract and wants to get an extension done. Additionally, he knows that there are rumors that the Bears might trade him for draft picks. He wants to stay in Chicago but understands the business. His price tag for a new contract and/or draft picks likely went up with this performance.
Dud: The coaches' time management
Even in a game that was nearly flawless, the Chicago Bears coaching staff had to do something to make it look inept. After the Raiders hit a field goal to finally get on the board, the Bears had 1:47 to try to put more points on the board. The drive was an exercise in futility.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy continued calling short passes. Some went to the sideline where the receiver went out of bounds. Others, however, were in the middle of the field. There were also some runs sprinkle into the playcalling.
The problem was that the Bears did not call any timeouts as the clock ran down, despite having all three available. It was not until the Raiders registered a sack with nine seconds left in the half that the Bears called a timeout.
The Bears attempted another pass on the next play. It was a short one that went incomplete. With two seconds left, Chicago attempted a Hail Mary. They had to bring in Nathan Peterman, but he fumbled the snap. The play ended up being a sack.
The Bears ended up going just 20 yards on nine plays in that 1:47. It was another embarrassment from the coaching staff in an otherwise great game.
Stud: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback
Tyson Bagent was making his first NFL start. Starting quarterback Justin Fields dislocated the thumb in his throwing hand so Bagent had to come in. He had his ups and downs when he entered the game last week. He led a touchdown drive but had two costly turnovers.
Well, Bagent took advantage of the week of practice. He had no turnovers and made nearly no mistakes and led the offense to five scoring drives, four of them touchdowns. He dinked and dunked the ball down the field, finishing 21/29 for 162 yards and a touchdown. He added 24 yards on 3 carries.
Bagent was confident and decisive. He did not look like an undrafted rookie from Division II. He even displayed some of the swag his teammates say he has, motioning for the crowd to get louder after some plays.
Now there is the question of a possible quarterback controversy, though head coach Matt Ebeflus dismissed the idea. When a reporter asked if Fields was still the starter when he is completely healthy, Eberflus said that Fields was the team's starting quarterback. Let's see if that turns out to be true.