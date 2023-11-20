Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from tough Week 11 loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears suffered another late-game collapse in their loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Well, the Chicago Bears continue to frustrate their fans to no end. They faced the Detroit Lions trying to win the first NFC North game in the Matt Eberflus era. For about 56 minutes of play, it seemed as if they would have it. They owned a 12-point lead.
Then, as in too many cases before, the Bears suffered a late collapse. They ripped defeat from the jaws of victory.
The game featured the return of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields missed the last four games with a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand. He looked sharp and made some big plays. He had a gritty performance. At one point, they had to clean a cut on the middle finger of his throwing hand after it was bleeding profusely (it had nothing to do with his previous injury).
The Chicago Bears dominated the Detroit Lions, yet ended up with a loss.
The Bears moved the ball and used up a lot of the clock, having double the time of possession as Detroit (40:24 to 19:36). The defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. The other turnover was on special teams. It was all for naught, though, as Detroit scored 17 points in the final 4:15 of the game.
The loss just adds to the frustrating games that the Bears have had in recent history. It seems that they have happened more during Eberflus' time as head coach. No lead is safe with the Bears. They won last week against possibly the worst team in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers. However, they had to sweat it out.
Let's take a look at some players who had a big game and others who did not. Here are the studs and duds of this game.