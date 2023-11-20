Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from tough Week 11 loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears suffered another late-game collapse in their loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback
Tyrique Stevenson had the best game of his rookie campaign on Sunday. He showed all the traits that made the Chicago Bears trade up to draft him. He had four tackles and a pass defended. However, he was instrumental in two turnovers. He intercepted a Jared Goff pass. Later in the game, he was on special teams when he forced a fumble on a kickoff return.
The Bears took over and scored a touchdown.
Stevenson has come close to getting his first interception. In fact, in last week's game he had his best opportunity. He dropped an easy interception. That did not happen against the Lions.
This is what the Bears expected to see when they selected him in the second round. The team envisions him as a complement to Jaylon Johnson to give the defense two bookend cornerbacks who will make have opposing wide receivers go through a long day trying to get free. Now that Stevenson is blooming, let's hope that Johnson remains in Chicago.