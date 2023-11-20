Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from tough Week 11 loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears suffered another late-game collapse in their loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Dud: Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback
Speaking of Johnson, he did not have a good day. He had an opportunity to have two interceptions in the game but came away with none. One of them, in the second quarter, was huge. Goff threw a bad pass to the left sideline. Johnson jumped the pass and had nothing but daylight in front of him.
Had Johnson held onto the ball, he had himself a second pick-six. He had one several weeks ago against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, it was an incomplete pass. Three plays later, the Lions punched it into the end zone and tied the game at 7.
Johnson was in the middle of a contentious contract negotiation with the team. He wants to be paid like one of the top cornerbacks in the league. He was so upset with what was happening that he requested a trade right before the trade deadline. The Bears granted his request to look for a trade, but a good deal was not made.
Top cornerbacks make plays when presented to them, though. Johnson has not been able to do that. Before his pick-six against the Raiders, he went 41 games without an interception. The failed pick-six was a 14-point swing. That ended up being a huge play in the game.
If Johnson wants to get paid big bucks, he has to make the big plays. On Sunday, he failed to do that.