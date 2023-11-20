Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from tough Week 11 loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears suffered another late-game collapse in their loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Cairo Santos, K
It is such a good thing the Chicago Bears have Cairo Santos. In his second go-around with the team, he has been magnificent. He is in the final year of his latest contract extension. He is showing the Bears how important he is to the team.
This season, Santos has hit on 15 of his 16 field goal attempts, with his longest being 54 yards, and 19 of his 20 extra point attempts. He continued his success on Sunday. He made all four of his attempts and the two extra points. One of his attempts was for 53 yards. The Bears offense continued to bog down throughout the game. They had to depend on Santos to hit his attempts and he did just that. Without his kicking, the Lions have an easy victory.
After the Bears let go of Robbie Gould, they had a small village of kickers come in to try to take over. It wasn't until Santos made his second trip to Chicago that they found their guy. While Johnson wants to get paid but fails to make plays, Santos is entering his contract year and is earning another contract.