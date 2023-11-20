Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from tough Week 11 loss to Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears suffered another late-game collapse in their loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Justin Fields, Quarterback
As mentioned earlier, Fields just came back from an injury. Many people wondered how well he could play after missing almost a month of play. Well, he had one of his grittiest games in his time in Chicago. He admitted that his thumb was not 100 percent. You could see at times that he was shaking his hand. Then he suffered the cut.
Many people feel that these last seven games is an audition for Fields to show that he is the guy to lead the Chicago Bears offense. Well, if that is the case, then he had a terrific start to that audition. He finished the game 16/23 for 169 yards and a touchdown. He added 104 yards on 18 carries on the ground. It was the fifth time in his career that he ran for over 100 yards.
Fields showed more of the patience that many people felt he did not have. Instead of trying to run after his first choice is taken away, he scanned and made some checkdowns. Additionally, he took the plays the defense gave him. He did not try to play hero ball and look for a home run all the time.
Fields also showed some of what was missing when Tyson Bagent was in. He challenged the Lions deep downfield. He missed a few but hit many others. He made the defense pay for stacking the box. Things were set up for him to lead a huge upset win. Then things changed.
I've written before on how Getsy does not trust Fields. There are times when he calls a good game and opens up the playbook for him. Then, suddenly, he pulls the reins and just becomes conservative. Getsy gives off the vibe that if he continues to call a dynamic game Fields will do something to mess it up.
Getsy has to show more trust in Fields. If it is true that these last games are a test for Fields then Getsy has to give him a true test. Call the game that fits Fields' skill set. If he cannot do the job then you have your answer. If he does play well, then maybe he is the one the team needs. Perhaps that is what Getsy fears.