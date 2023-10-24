Chicago Bears: Takeaways from big Week 7 win vs Las Vegas Raiders
The Chicago Bears had rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent start his first NFL game and came away with the victory. Here are takeaways from the game.
Jaylon Johnson made himself some money
As the trade deadline nears (October 31, 4 PM Eastern) cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been the subject of a lot of trade rumors. He is in the final year of his rookie contract. He thought something would be done before the start of the season but it has not happened.
General manager Ryan Poles has a decision to make. Does he feel that he can re-sign Johnson? If so, then he has to do what he can to get it done. If not, then he has to decide to get something in return.
Then Johnson has the game he had on Sunday. He has three tackles and two interceptions, one of them a pick-six, while covering All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. The interceptions came on back-to-back plays and five plays apart.
That performance certainly raised the price tag for his services. Contending teams who were worried about his ability to get interceptions can see how quickly he can get them. Playing behind a better pass rush would certainly help him get more turnovers.
Of course, his performance also puts pressure on Poles to try to get a deal done. Yes, the Chicago Bears are in a rebuild and they want draft picks. However, there are certain players like Johnson -- young, athletic, and aggressive, -- who should be a part of the rebuild.
Johnson is showing that he needs to stay in town if the Bears want to have the defense return to its Monsters of the Midway form.