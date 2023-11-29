Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
The Chicago Bears aren't the Chicago Bears if they don't try to give their fans a heart attack. They dominated the Minnesota Vikings for most of the game, but late-game mistakes arose again and they found themselves down. However, they regrouped and found a way to come away with an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings.
While the defense just shut down the Vikings offense all game long, the offense decided to play behind the line of scrimmage. The defense forced four turnovers, yet the offense could only muster three points. In contrast, the Vikings forced two turnovers and scored seven points off those turnovers.
The Bears just cannot help themselves to keep opponents in games. Even in there one "blowout" this season, against the Washington Commanders, it was nit until late in the game that the Bears finally blew the game open. A team like this has to learn how to finish teams off.
The Chicago Bears did find a way to win this game and give hope that the rebuild is on track.
It is great to see the Bears face difficult situations and finally overcome them to win games. We have not seen much of this during head coach Matt Eberflus' tenure in Chicago. We have seen them fail time and again. This time, however, they did overcome. Let's see if this was a breakthrough and they play better down the stretch.
There were a few takeaways from this game. There were some good and some bad in the game. Despite getting the win, the negatives from the game are still concerning. Some of those can be fixed before the end of the season. Some, however, cannot be fixed until after the season.
Let's take a look at some of those takeaways from this game: