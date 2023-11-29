Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
This was the epitome of "Winning Ugly"
While the Bears got the win, it certainly was not pretty. They held a time of possession advantage of 35:50 to 24:10. However, they found themselves losing with five minutes remaining in the game. They allowed the Vikings to hang around and it almost cost them.
Many of the Bears' drives started out hopeful. They were able to get first downs on a lot of their first plays, which is good. However, once they went a certain length of the field, the drives broke down. The offense had to either punt the ball or settle for a field goal.
When the Bears are trying to get wins, they cannot afford to have so many drives fizzle out. They were fortunate to get some points, but moving forward, getting touchdowns are much bigger than settling for field goals. The Bears were the first team this season to win a game without scoring a touchdown. Teams that did not score a touchdown in a game were 0-28 before the Bears snapped that streak.
Despite dominating the game, the Bears were fortunate in winning this game. They could not find the end zone while Minnesota did. Knowing the Bears' luck, that won't happen again.