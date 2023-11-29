Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
This is not the same defense that started the season
This defensive unit was a mess at the beginning of the season. There were no adjustments made and opponents were scoring at will. In the first four games of the season, the Bears gave up 34.2 points and 383.2 yards per game. They also allowed 115.5 rushing yards per game.
In their last eight games, though, things have been different. They are giving up 19.9 points, 286.1 total yards, and just 60.8 rushing yards per game. It has been a great turnaround in the middle of all of the frustrations and negativity surrounding the team.
On Monday night, Chicago's defense just dominated the game. They allowed just 76 yards of offense in the first half. Most of those yards came on Minnesota's final drive of the half in which they ended up with a game-tying field goal. The defense made big stops all game long and harassed Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Even after the offensive turnovers, the defense played big. Yes, after the first turnover the defense gave up the go-ahead touchdown. However, it also made Minnesota work hard for every yard.
After the second turnover, it seemed that all was lost. Even if the defense gave up a field goal, the offense would have to come up with a touchdown to win. Considering how the unit hadn't gotten into the end zone all game, a four-point lead looked insurmountable.
However, the defense stood tall. It forced Minnesota to a quick three and out. That gave the offense some hope (despite losing a timeout because of an ill-advised challenge).
This is the defense that Chicago Bears fans are used to seeing. Hopefully, that continues through the end of the season.